Comparing Mesa Air Group (MESA) & Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS)

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) and Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mesa Air Group and Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Air Group N/A N/A N/A Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV 0.68% 1.80% 0.76%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mesa Air Group and Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Air Group 0 0 4 1 3.20 Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV 1 2 4 0 2.43

Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus target price of $17.80, suggesting a potential upside of 32.15%. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.50%. Given Mesa Air Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mesa Air Group is more favorable than Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mesa Air Group and Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Air Group $643.57 million 0.48 $32.82 million N/A N/A Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV $1.26 billion 0.54 -$30.12 million ($0.30) -26.03

Mesa Air Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV.

Summary

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV beats Mesa Air Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc., which provides regional air services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 145 aircraft with approximately 610 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas, and Cuba. Mesa Air Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its services include air travel-related services; revenues from non-air-travel related services; and cargo services. It also provides ground transportation; courier and shipping; and payment services. The company was founded by Roberto José Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

