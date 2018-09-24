Comparing First Merchants (FRME) and First Bancorp (FNLC)

First Merchants (NASDAQ: FNLC) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.3% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of First Merchants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Merchants and First Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $385.90 million 6.13 $96.07 million $2.41 19.82 First Bancorp $73.38 million 4.40 $19.58 million N/A N/A

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Merchants and First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 2 1 0 2.33 First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Merchants currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.69%. Given First Merchants’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Merchants is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Dividends

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Merchants pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 28.09% 10.44% 1.45% First Bancorp 27.31% 11.74% 1.15%

Volatility and Risk

First Merchants has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Merchants beats First Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities. The company also provides personal and corporate trust, full-service brokerage, corporate, letters of credit, and repurchase agreements services. It operates 119 banking locations in 31 Indiana, 2 Illinois, and 2 Ohio counties. The company's delivery channels include ATMs, check cards, remote deposit capture, interactive voice response systems, and Internet technology. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction in owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment. In addition, the company offers municipal loans for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax-anticipation notes; residential term loans that include amortizing home mortgages and construction loans, which include loans for owner-occupied residential construction; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, which are amortizing loans to individuals collateralized by automobiles, pleasure crafts, and recreation vehicles, as well as unsecured short-term time notes. Further, it provides private banking, financial planning, investment management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities. The First Bancorp, Inc. operates through 16 full-service banking offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties in the Mid-Coast, Eastern, and Down East regions of Maine. The company was formerly known as First National Lincoln Corporation and changed its name to The First Bancorp, Inc. in April 2008. The First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Damariscotta, Maine.

