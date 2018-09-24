Cohu (COHU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COHU. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $628.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.00. Cohu has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $27.83.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.57 million. Cohu had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cohu news, VP Hock Woo Chiang sold 15,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $436,611.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,017.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 43.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 635,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after buying an additional 191,710 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu during the second quarter worth about $1,020,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu during the second quarter worth about $577,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Cohu during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the second quarter worth about $1,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

