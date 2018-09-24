Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE) Position Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,450 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $31,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCE. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 81.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

CCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $52.00 price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

NYSE:CCE opened at $45.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $46.16.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola European Partners PLC will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.3008 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. Coca-Cola European Partners’s payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

