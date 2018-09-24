CLP (CLPHY) and TerraForm Power (TERP) Critical Comparison

CLP (NASDAQ: TERP) and TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CLP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of TerraForm Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of TerraForm Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CLP and TerraForm Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLP N/A N/A N/A TerraForm Power -13.02% -0.29% -0.10%

Volatility and Risk

CLP has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerraForm Power has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CLP and TerraForm Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLP 0 0 0 0 N/A TerraForm Power 1 2 5 0 2.50

TerraForm Power has a consensus price target of $13.21, indicating a potential upside of 11.42%. Given TerraForm Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TerraForm Power is more favorable than CLP.

Dividends

CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. TerraForm Power pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. CLP pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TerraForm Power pays out -62.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TerraForm Power is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CLP and TerraForm Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLP $11.81 billion 2.53 $1.86 billion $0.72 16.43 TerraForm Power $610.47 million 4.06 -$164.18 million ($1.21) -9.80

CLP has higher revenue and earnings than TerraForm Power. TerraForm Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CLP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TerraForm Power beats CLP on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, oil, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, and solar power plants. It is also involved in the provision of pumped storage and engineering services; research and development activities; property investment; and retail of electricity and gas. As of December 31, 2017 the company had equity generating capacity of 19,395 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 5, 159 MW. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

About TerraForm Power

TerraForm Power, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts. The company was formerly known as SunEdison Yieldco, Inc. and changed its name to TerraForm Power, Inc. in May 2014. TerraForm Power, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

