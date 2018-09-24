Civic (CVC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.34 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Civic token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001777 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Huobi, OKEx and Kucoin. Civic has a market cap of $40.37 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00281647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00151422 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000201 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009600 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $455.64 or 0.06871395 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic launched on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,699,966 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, COSS, Poloniex, Binance, Livecoin, Kyber Network, GOPAX, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Huobi, Mercatox, OKEx, Radar Relay, ABCC, Bittrex, IDEX, Liqui, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

