Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (BIF)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,352 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIF opened at $11.36 on Monday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $11.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 22nd.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

