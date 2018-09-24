Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Cable One Inc (CABO)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cable One by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cable One by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 254 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.30, for a total value of $211,912.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,746.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO opened at $880.06 on Monday. Cable One Inc has a 52-week low of $597.40 and a 52-week high of $899.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.30.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.97 by ($0.32). Cable One had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 30.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $840.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $821.00.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

