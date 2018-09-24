Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (ML) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €127.00 ($147.67) price objective on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Cfra set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €127.88 ($148.69).

Shares of EPA ML opened at €126.65 ($147.27) on Thursday. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a twelve month low of €106.95 ($124.36) and a twelve month high of €130.85 ($152.15).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

