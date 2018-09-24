Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Stock Rating Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPK. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $89.05 on Monday. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $90.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.85 million. research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $197,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2,424.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter valued at $196,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter valued at $217,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

