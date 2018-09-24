Check Capital Management Inc. CA Has $25.35 Million Stake in General Electric (GE)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,862,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for approximately 1.3% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $25,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Electric news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 191,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $2,490,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $12.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Morningstar set a $15.70 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

