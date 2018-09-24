Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will post sales of $18.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.10 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $16.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $71.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.40 million to $72.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $76.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $76.20 million to $76.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th.

CVCY stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $298.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 23.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 112.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 41.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 24,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as interest-bearing deposits comprising savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.