Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 619 Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 619 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,125,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,507,000 after buying an additional 284,768 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Baidu by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,916,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $708,826,000 after buying an additional 990,424 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,654,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,976,000 after buying an additional 85,932 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Baidu by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,560,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,099,000 after buying an additional 196,031 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Baidu by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,361,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,787,000 after buying an additional 51,048 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $337.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.19.

BIDU opened at $228.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $207.74 and a 1 year high of $284.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

