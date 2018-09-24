Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8,368.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,223.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 123,820 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.11.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $34.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.