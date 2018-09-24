Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 597 Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 3.3% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,412,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,244,000 after acquiring an additional 77,194 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Anthem by 31.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,108,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,319,000 after acquiring an additional 505,252 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Anthem by 40.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,788,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,690,000 after acquiring an additional 512,962 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 1.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,159,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 20.3% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,503,000 after acquiring an additional 167,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. Citigroup lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 10th. Cowen began coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Anthem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.79.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Samitt sold 19,541 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.68, for a total value of $4,820,373.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,004.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 3,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $930,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,988 shares of company stock worth $6,812,655 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANTM opened at $272.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $180.71 and a 1-year high of $276.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.79%. Anthem’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.