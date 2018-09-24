Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $156,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederick D. Kuester sold 168,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $11,298,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $67.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $70.09.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 13th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.09.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.