Centaure (CEN) Price Hits $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

Centaure (CURRENCY:CEN) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Centaure has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1,222.00 worth of Centaure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaure token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and IDEX. In the last week, Centaure has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00054863 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000090 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002126 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000530 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000435 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000566 BTC.

DOWCOIN (DOW) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Cryptosolartech (CST) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Centaure Profile

Centaure (CRYPTO:CEN) is a token. Centaure’s total supply is 34,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Centaure is /r/Centaure and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Centaure is centaure.io . Centaure’s official message board is medium.com/@centauretoken . Centaure’s official Twitter account is @CentaureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Centaure

Centaure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

