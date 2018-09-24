Celanese Co. (CE) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Celanese were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 52.6% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,815,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,695,000 after buying an additional 969,914 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 76.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,759,000 after buying an additional 867,269 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 353.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 984,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,359,000 after buying an additional 767,484 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $41,462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,612,000 after buying an additional 341,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $116.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $95.45 and a twelve month high of $119.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 37.74%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Celanese to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

