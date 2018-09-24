CarMax (KMX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 26th. Analysts expect CarMax to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.54%. CarMax’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect CarMax to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $78.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CarMax has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $81.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.72.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $135,127.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $2,901,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,393,078.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 666,816 shares of company stock valued at $50,495,526 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.