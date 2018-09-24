CarGurus Inc (CARG) Major Shareholder Sells $5,171,000.00 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) major shareholder Argonaut 22 Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Argonaut 22 Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 18th, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 100,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $5,211,000.00.

On Friday, September 14th, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 100,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $5,215,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 100,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $5,098,000.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 100,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $4,854,000.00.

On Thursday, September 6th, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 100,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $4,776,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 100,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $4,901,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 28th, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 100,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $4,989,000.00.

On Friday, August 24th, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 100,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,947,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 100,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $4,960,000.00.

On Thursday, August 16th, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 27,814 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $1,399,878.62.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $51.62 on Monday. CarGurus Inc has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 516.20.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. CarGurus had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $110.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.84 million. analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CarGurus by 12.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 33.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in CarGurus by 100,560.0% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $53.00 price target on shares of CarGurus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

