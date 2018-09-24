Care.com Inc (CRCM) Receives $20.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRCM. ValuEngine raised Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 target price on Care.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

In related news, CFO Michael Echenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Krupinski sold 3,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $69,794.01. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 135,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,700 shares of company stock worth $2,398,446. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRCM. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Care.com during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Care.com in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRCM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,104. Care.com has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $658.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Care.com had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Care.com will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

