Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resource (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) from a top pick rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have C$55.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$58.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resource from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resource from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resource from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resource from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resource from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$56.38.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$41.89 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resource has a twelve month low of C$36.88 and a twelve month high of C$49.08.

Canadian Natural Resource (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.53 billion. Canadian Natural Resource had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 7.90%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

In related news, insider William Robert Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.09, for a total transaction of C$1,412,700.00. Also, insider Corey B. Bieber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.04, for a total value of C$480,400.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,315 shares of company stock worth $2,778,356.

Canadian Natural Resource Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

