Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canada Goose to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from $58.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,199,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,186 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,304,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,661,000 after purchasing an additional 845,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,026,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 618,670 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 913,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 80,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 293,161 shares during the last quarter. 38.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.54. 19,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,332. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.72 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.49% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.