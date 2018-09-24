Canaccord Genuity Increases Autodesk (ADSK) Price Target to $180.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.74.
ADSK opened at $152.40 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $159.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
In related news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $149,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 5,001 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $783,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1,142.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the software company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.
