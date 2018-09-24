Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,172,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 392.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter.

COWZ opened at $31.30 on Monday.

