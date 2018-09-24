Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (KBA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 207.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 27,969 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 181.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gruss & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter worth $1,221,000.

KBA stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $39.22.

