California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 66,491 Shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C (LBTYK)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,663,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,491 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Liberty Global PLC Class C worth $44,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,698,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,417,000 after purchasing an additional 861,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,238,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,707,000 after acquiring an additional 850,267 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,898,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,049,000 after acquiring an additional 795,970 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,031,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,896,000 after acquiring an additional 680,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,057,000. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Liberty Global PLC Class C has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global PLC Class C had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Liberty Global PLC Class C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th.

Liberty Global PLC Class C Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

