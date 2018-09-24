California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Symantec Co. (SYMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,957,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,451 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Symantec were worth $40,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,628,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,978,000 after buying an additional 145,704 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 16,695,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,567,000 after buying an additional 2,962,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,064,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,185,000 after buying an additional 5,508,428 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,116,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,308,000 after buying an additional 2,268,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,536,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,688,000 after buying an additional 1,578,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYMC opened at $20.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. Symantec Co. has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $33.92.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. research analysts forecast that Symantec Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYMC. BidaskClub lowered Symantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Symantec from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Symantec from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

