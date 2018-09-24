Builders FirstSource, Inc. to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 21st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2018 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

BLDR has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.23.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $23.28.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 1.03%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Griffin sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $287,365.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,991 shares in the company, valued at $401,605.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,638,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,212,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,869,000 after acquiring an additional 585,206 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 497.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 635,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 528,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,555,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

