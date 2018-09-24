BTG (BTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

BTG (LON:BTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of BTG in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of BTG in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of BTG in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.47) target price on shares of BTG in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.64) target price on shares of BTG in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BTG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 697.50 ($9.09).

Shares of LON:BTG opened at GBX 564.50 ($7.35) on Monday. BTG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 559.82 ($7.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 784 ($10.21).

In other BTG news, insider Dame Pamela Louise Makin sold 73,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.36), for a total transaction of £358,240.80 ($466,641.66). Also, insider Anne Thorburn acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.51) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($97,694.41).

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.

