Brooks Macdonald Group’s (BRK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,285 ($29.76) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,221.50 ($28.94).

LON:BRK opened at GBX 2,000 ($26.05) on Thursday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a one year low of GBX 1,810 ($23.58) and a one year high of GBX 2,582 ($33.63).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $17.00.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning, Funds and Property Management, and International.

