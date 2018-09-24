Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) & TransAlta (TAC) Head-To-Head Review

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: TAC) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

55.2% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of TransAlta shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAlta has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and TransAlta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $2.63 billion 2.13 -$4.00 million ($0.18) -172.50 TransAlta $1.78 billion 0.91 -$123.42 million ($0.18) -31.39

Brookfield Renewable Partners has higher revenue and earnings than TransAlta. Brookfield Renewable Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransAlta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and TransAlta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 6 2 0 2.25 TransAlta 0 2 1 0 2.33

Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.65%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than TransAlta.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out -1,088.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TransAlta pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and TransAlta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners 1.00% 0.48% 0.21% TransAlta -8.42% -1.67% -0.58%

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners beats TransAlta on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. It generates and markets electricity through various generation facilities. The company has an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,546 megawatts of generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.