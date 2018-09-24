Brokers Issue Forecasts for Copart, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Copart in a report released on Thursday, September 20th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.32. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Copart had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 target price on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gabelli raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

CPRT opened at $52.58 on Monday. Copart has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $67.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Copart by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Copart by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Copart by 1,457.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Copart news, insider William E. Franklin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $5,304,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,810.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

