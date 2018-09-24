Brokerages Set Grenke AG (GLJ) Target Price at $88.33

Grenke AG (SWX:GLJ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €88.33 ($102.71).

Separately, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grenke in a research report on Friday.

Grenke stock opened at €107.80 ($125.35) on Friday. Grenke has a fifty-two week low of €58.10 ($67.56) and a fifty-two week high of €231.60 ($269.30).

About Grenke

