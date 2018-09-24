Brokerages Set Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) Price Target at $42.80

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

ATRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.65. 13,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,642. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.54. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $54.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17). equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $357,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,679.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $283,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,554,734.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,505,531. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after buying an additional 105,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 45,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

