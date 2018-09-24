Brokerages Set $2.50 Price Target for On Track Innovations Ltd (OTIV)

On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $2.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned On Track Innovations an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in On Track Innovations stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 183,024 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.44% of On Track Innovations as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIV opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.06 million, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.49. On Track Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. sell-side analysts anticipate that On Track Innovations will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates through Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum segments. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

