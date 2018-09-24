Brokerages Expect FireEye Inc (FEYE) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. FireEye posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information security company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.54 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $92,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 359,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,560.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 11,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $162,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,820 shares of company stock valued at $301,057. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in FireEye by 100.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,000,378 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $92,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,051 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in FireEye by 18.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 2,320,235 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 363,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272,111 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $34,968,000 after acquiring an additional 170,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 20.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,466 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $33,711,000 after acquiring an additional 368,666 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 125.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,436 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $23,230,000 after acquiring an additional 841,080 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FEYE opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. FireEye has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

