Brokerages Expect Amedisys Inc (AMED) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will report $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.72. Amedisys reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.62 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 4.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $139.00 price objective on Amedisys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amedisys to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.46.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $118.55 on Friday. Amedisys has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $126.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In related news, insider David B. Pearce sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total transaction of $37,483.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,502.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $459,945,000 after purchasing an additional 377,153 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 148.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 114,077 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 762.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 109,246 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $8,770,000. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $6,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

