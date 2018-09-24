Brink’s (BCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

BCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Brink’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Brink’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Brink’s from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.74. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.75 million. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 46.24%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

In other Brink’s news, insider Amit Zukerman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $397,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $138,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,369,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,210,000 after acquiring an additional 364,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,808,000 after acquiring an additional 319,584 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 440,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,155,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,890,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,293,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,127,000 after acquiring an additional 222,867 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

