Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) vs. Career Education (CECO) Critical Survey

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NASDAQ: CECO) and Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Career Education has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and Career Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education Holdngs $201.61 million 8.21 $26.11 million $0.25 52.04 Career Education $596.43 million 1.72 -$31.89 million $0.31 47.35

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Career Education. Career Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Scholar Education Holdngs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Career Education shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Career Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and Career Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 14.37% 12.61% 7.75% Career Education -2.61% 12.05% 8.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and Career Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 0 0 3 0 3.00 Career Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.67%. Career Education has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 37.94%. Given Career Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Career Education is more favorable than Bright Scholar Education Holdngs.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of May 31, 2018, it had a network of 67 schools with approximately 35,275 students. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

About Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses. Its colleges and universities include AIU, CTU, Le Cordon Bleu institutions, Briarcliffe College, Harrington College of Design, and Sanford-Brown College. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as diploma and certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, and healthcare management, as well as information technologies, and education and criminal justice; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 34,800 students. Career Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

