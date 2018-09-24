Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will announce sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAH. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Vertical Research cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $2,781,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $1,317,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,985 shares of company stock worth $9,239,240. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,310,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,419,000 after buying an additional 1,677,212 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,272,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,996,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,929,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,384,000 after buying an additional 360,388 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,219,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after buying an additional 133,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,014,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,365,000 after buying an additional 161,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $49.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

