Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will announce sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAH. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Vertical Research cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $2,781,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $1,317,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,985 shares of company stock worth $9,239,240. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,310,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,419,000 after buying an additional 1,677,212 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,272,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,996,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,929,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,384,000 after buying an additional 360,388 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,219,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after buying an additional 133,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,014,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,365,000 after buying an additional 161,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $49.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Earnings History and Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

