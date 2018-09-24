Boku Inc (BOKU) Insider Sells £1,510,000 in Stock

Boku Inc (LON:BOKU) insider Jonathan Peter Prideaux sold 943,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.08), for a total transaction of £1,510,000 ($1,966,914.16).

Shares of LON:BOKU opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.25) on Monday. Boku Inc has a 12-month low of GBX 70.66 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 90 ($1.17).

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Boku from GBX 180 ($2.34) to GBX 245 ($3.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

