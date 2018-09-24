BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,850 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 213.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,117 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $61,472.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,757.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy F. Alexander sold 16,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $566,007.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $36.74 on Monday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.