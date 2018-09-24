BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Has $251,000 Stake in Aegion Corp (AEGN)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aegion were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,136,000 after purchasing an additional 89,427 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,414,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,415,000 after purchasing an additional 88,887 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 729,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 5.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 422,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 7.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegion alerts:

NASDAQ AEGN opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.33 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.73. Aegion Corp has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $28.19.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $335.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.80 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. analysts anticipate that Aegion Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEGN shares. ValuEngine cut Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Aegion in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aegion from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.