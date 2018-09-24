BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 120.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $162,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $268.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.92.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.19, for a total value of $552,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,253.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 31,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,941,754.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 334,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,706,334.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,407 shares of company stock worth $19,580,698. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $280.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $187.96 and a 12-month high of $290.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 9.91%. equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

