bluebird bio (BLUE) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 price objective on bluebird bio and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 price objective on bluebird bio and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded bluebird bio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded bluebird bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.05.

BLUE opened at $140.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.86. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $119.90 and a 12-month high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 1,281.01%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -10.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Mandell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $150,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $225,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,555,169.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,685 shares of company stock worth $11,829,905. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 512,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,475,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 12.3% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at $381,000. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 37.9% during the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,390,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 28.4% during the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

