BlackRock Inc. Sells 299,833 Shares of YY Inc (YY)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 299,833 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.27% of YY worth $207,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of YY by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 667,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,232,000 after acquiring an additional 54,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of YY by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 549,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,252,000 after acquiring an additional 49,813 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of YY by 667.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 496,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,928,000 after acquiring an additional 432,204 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of YY by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 397,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,778,000 after acquiring an additional 209,483 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Managed Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YY by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 367,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares during the period. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of YY in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $168.00) on shares of YY in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.19.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $74.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.78. YY Inc has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $142.97.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.76 million. YY had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that YY Inc will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

