Black Ridge Oil & Gas (ANFC) versus Parsley Energy (PE) Head-To-Head Review

Parsley Energy (OTCMKTS: ANFC) and Black Ridge Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ANFC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Parsley Energy has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Ridge Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Parsley Energy and Black Ridge Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy 16.89% 5.25% 3.58% Black Ridge Oil & Gas N/A -33.87% -0.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Parsley Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Parsley Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Parsley Energy and Black Ridge Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy 0 3 22 0 2.88 Black Ridge Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Parsley Energy presently has a consensus target price of $38.79, suggesting a potential upside of 34.74%. Given Parsley Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Parsley Energy is more favorable than Black Ridge Oil & Gas.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Parsley Energy and Black Ridge Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy $967.04 million 9.43 $106.77 million $0.69 41.72 Black Ridge Oil & Gas $1.00 million 10.56 -$390,000.00 N/A N/A

Parsley Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Black Ridge Oil & Gas.

Summary

Parsley Energy beats Black Ridge Oil & Gas on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Black Ridge Oil & Gas Company Profile

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. focuses on acquiring, investing in, and managing the oil and gas assets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

