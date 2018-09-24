Bitcore Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $105,436.00 (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00013900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Bit-Z. Bitcore has a total market cap of $14.51 million and approximately $105,436.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,621.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.32 or 0.03552378 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.40 or 0.07101064 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00880747 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.28 or 0.01783841 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00168761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.01909454 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00334306 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,197,700 coins and its circulating supply is 15,743,473 coins. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Exrates, Cryptopia and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

