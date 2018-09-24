BidaskClub Lowers TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $835.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.00. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $44.60 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0681 per share. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 42.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,081,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after purchasing an additional 921,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,321,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,561,000 after purchasing an additional 833,956 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,673,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,491,000 after purchasing an additional 123,439 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.